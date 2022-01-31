Dr. No-Hee Park, dean emeritus of the UCLA School of Dentistry and distinguished professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been given the Irwin D. Mandel Distinguished Mentoring Award by the American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research.

“This is a well-deserved acknowledgment of Dr. Park’s long-standing commitment to develop the next generation of leaders in oral health sciences,” said Dr. Paul Krebsbach, dean of the UCLA School of Dentistry.

Park, who served as dean of the dental school for 18 years, has mentored college, dental and medical students, as well as graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and visiting scholars. Many of his former trainees have become leaders in research and teaching institutions around the world as faculty, department chairs, or deans of schools of dentistry and medicine.

“Dr. Park’s unique mentoring style is to look after the overall well-being of his mentees," said Dr. Reuben Kim, professor of restorative dentistry at UCLA. “He mentored me not only for academic success, but for life in general. I truly owe my entire academic life to him.”