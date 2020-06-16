Noah Garrison, environmental science practicum director at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, has received the UCLA Sustainability Achievement Award.

As the director of the practicum, Garrison oversees the three-quarter, client-based capstone program for all senior-year students in the environmental science degree program. This program provides students with training and hands-on experience in multidisciplinary environmental problem-solving, which helps prepare them for their professional or academic careers. Garrison helps students develop solutions to an array of environmental issues, such as the impacts of oil and gas production on tribal populations and saving wildlife from pest control poisons.