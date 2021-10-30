The UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies will hold an online panel discussion on the 30th anniversary of the Madrid Peace Conference, Monday, Nov. 1, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

UCLA experts will join outside scholars and former diplomats to discuss the historic significance of the conference and the lessons it holds for multilateral diplomacy. The event is co-organized by the Mitvim Institute and co-sponsored by the UCLA Department of History.

The Madrid Peace Conference, held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 1991, was the first time that Israel, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and a Palestinian delegation (which was officially part of the Jordanian delegation) sat at the same table to negotiate face-to-face.

Monday’s speakers include Dalia Dassa Kaye, senior fellow at the UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations and a former senior political scientist and director of the RAND Center for Middle East Public Policy. The discussion will be co-moderated Dov Waxman, director of the UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies and the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation professor of Israel Studies.

See a full list of speakers and register for the event.