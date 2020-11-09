The UCLA International Institute in partnership with the Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars, UCLA Residential Life, UCLA Library and UCLA Study Abroad will present International Education Week 2020, an initiative of the U.S. departments of education and state. From Nov. 16–20, there will be a variety of virtual events to celebrate international education.

Featured events:

Monday, Nov. 16

4 to 5:30 p.m.

Alumni Career Panel: Life After UCLA

Hear from International Institute alumni who are established professionals about their career paths and current positions. Learn how to successfully leverage a UCLA education to pursue diverse career paths.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

10 to 11 a.m.

Conversation with Bruin students and alumni living abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic

As countries across the world struggle with growing cases, we’ll hear from UCLA students living in Canada and Panama, along with alumni in England and Spain, about their experiences amid the pandemic.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

4 to 5 p.m.

UCLA Global Conversation

Anna Spain Bradley, UCLA vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, will speak on “Global Racism and the Role of Education,” followed by a discussion with Cindy Fan, vice provost for international studies and global engagement.

Thursday, Nov. 19

12 p.m.

Off the Beaten Path

Learn about programs in exciting locales such as New Zealand, the Hague and the Middle East. This session will cover programs, application process, travel tips and more to help you get started on your study abroad adventure off the beaten path.

Friday, Nov. 20

2 p.m.

Information session: Foreign language and area studies

Funding opportunities for both undergraduate and graduate students. Summer 2021 and academic year 2021–2022 awards for students taking courses in language and area studies.

Saturday, Nov. 21

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Conversation Café

Conversation Café is a casual space for students, staff, faculty and other participants to engage in dialogue, hear each other’s stories and perspectives and grow from their conversations with each other.