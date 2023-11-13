Courtesy of the Biblioteca Medicea Laurenziana, Florence, and by permission of MiBACT.

Come to UCLA Fowler Museum’s Lenart Auditorium on Nov. 16 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. for “The Florentine Codex: A Treasure of Indigenous Mexican Culture” to hear fascinating presentations by a team of UCLA experts who helped develop a new digital version of the manuscript.

Learn how to navigate the contents of this unique, 12-book manuscript of Indigenous Aztec (or Nahua) culture and knowledge created by Aztec elders and artists working with a Spanish friar in the mid-16th century Mexico. The codex runs 2,500 pages and includes over 2,000 images hand-painted by Nahua artists. The last of its 12 books is a history of the conquest of Mexico from the Aztec point of view.

This free event, presented by the UCLA Latin American Institute, is open to the public. RSVP is required. Get more details and register here.

