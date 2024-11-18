The UCLA International Institute presents International Education Week 2024, an initiative of the U.S. departments of education and state. From Nov. 18–22, UCLA units across campus will host a variety of in-person, virtual and hybrid events to celebrate international education and exchange. (See full event listings.)

Selected events:

Monday, Nov. 18 – Friday, Nov. 22

Free martial arts classes

Check the IEW event listings for class times on individual days.

Monday, Nov. 18, 2–4:30 p.m.

Foreign Language and Area Studies (FLAS) Fellowships: Online information sessions

Generous government-funded FLAS Fellowships are available to U.S. citizens for intermediate and advanced study of many languages of East Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

2–2:45 p.m. Summer 2025 FLAS Fellowships

3–4:00 p.m. Academic year 2025–26 FLAS Fellowships

4:30–5:30 p.m. FLAS funding career roundtable with former FLAS recipients

Tuesday, Nov. 19

2–4 p.m.

Information session with German funding organizations

Learn about funding for research, study abroad and internships in Germany from three German organizations.

2–3 p.m. Faculty and Postdoc funding

3–4 p.m. Undergraduate & Graduate Student Session

4 p.m. Celebrating the contributions of international students to physical science research

Hear about the research of two UCLA international alumni in nanotech battery technology and optical cycling of large molecules, respectively.

6–8 p.m. Bruins around the world

Celebrate the diversity of UCLA’s cultural clubs and student organizations at Covel Commons on The Hill. The night will be filled with student performances, food, cultural activities, raffles and more.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Noon–2 p.m.

Festival of Cultures

Enjoy diverse cultural food from Los Angeles vendors while appreciating art created by students and scholars of the UCLA Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Noon

Global Internship Program: Sweetening your summer plans

Stop by Janss Terrace and learn all about international summer internships from Summer Sessions/IEO staff and past participants in the program.

Thursday, Nov. 21

7–9 p.m.

Loy Krathong Festival

Celebrate the Log Krathong Festival with live music, dance performances, a beauty pageant, a Thai pop DJ, dancing and many more Thai cultural activities and games.