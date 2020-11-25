This holiday season, join your fellow Bruins for the Winter Wonderland Virtual 5K, held Nov. 20 through Dec. 16.

Where: Anywhere your heart desires — it’s your 5K!

Award categories (participate in one, two or all three):

Most creative route (make sure you get a screen shot with your distance traveled of 5K), either indoor, outdoor, walking, running, biking, swimming — however you want to get moving.

Best bib decoration. You can download your bib and then adorn it with markers, glitter, paint, whatever you have around the house! Get creative!

Best holiday photo (e.g., nature, holiday decorations), whatever fills your heart with holiday joy!

Keep the following recommendations in mind to stay safe:

Participate indoors or outdoors — wherever you feel safest. Hop on your home gym equipment or move around your house, neighborhood, outdoor mall or pool.

It is the responsibility of each participant to follow all posted road signs and traffic laws.

Please be sure to follow all current health and safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering and keeping physically distant.

How do I sign up?

In lieu of a registration fee, please join us in supporting our Staff Assembly Spark Campaign, which supports staff scholarships.

Please be sure to track your distance by using your favorite tracking app. Get your 5K any way and anywhere you can.

Upload the screen shot of your donation receipt (feel free to black out the amount if you wish) and/or your route/mileage, picture of your bib or best holiday photo. You can enter all three award categories.

All submissions will be entered into a raffle for prizes. If you have any questions, email lklimoski@recreation.ucla.edu.