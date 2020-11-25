This holiday season, join your fellow Bruins for the Winter Wonderland Virtual 5K, held Nov. 20 through Dec. 16.
Where: Anywhere your heart desires — it’s your 5K!
Award categories (participate in one, two or all three):
- Most creative route (make sure you get a screen shot with your distance traveled of 5K), either indoor, outdoor, walking, running, biking, swimming — however you want to get moving.
- Best bib decoration. You can download your bib and then adorn it with markers, glitter, paint, whatever you have around the house! Get creative!
- Best holiday photo (e.g., nature, holiday decorations), whatever fills your heart with holiday joy!
Keep the following recommendations in mind to stay safe:
- Participate indoors or outdoors — wherever you feel safest. Hop on your home gym equipment or move around your house, neighborhood, outdoor mall or pool.
- It is the responsibility of each participant to follow all posted road signs and traffic laws.
- Please be sure to follow all current health and safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering and keeping physically distant.
How do I sign up?
- In lieu of a registration fee, please join us in supporting our Staff Assembly Spark Campaign, which supports staff scholarships.
- Please be sure to track your distance by using your favorite tracking app. Get your 5K any way and anywhere you can.
- Upload the screen shot of your donation receipt (feel free to black out the amount if you wish) and/or your route/mileage, picture of your bib or best holiday photo. You can enter all three award categories.
All submissions will be entered into a raffle for prizes. If you have any questions, email lklimoski@recreation.ucla.edu.