Maurice Stinnett, global head of equity, diversity and inclusion at Warner Music Group, will join the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music for a discussion on those topics in the music industry on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. The event, which will be presented at the Lani Hall Theater, will also be livestreamed.

Stinnett is an experienced leader and expert in the areas of diversity, inclusion and equity across corporate, nonprofit, and education sectors. In his role at Warner Music Group, Stinnett spearheads the company’s equity initiatives and implements tailored strategies and programs designed to cultivate a diverse and inclusive company culture.

This special edition of “LA Sounds Now” integrates the “Still Waiting” speaker series by bringing together two cross-school initiatives to offer a window into the current state of EDI in the music industry. The event will be co-moderated Eileen Strempel, inaugural dean of the school of music, and Arturo O’Farrill, professor of global jazz studies and the school of music’s associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion.

More event information.