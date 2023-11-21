The UCLA African Studies Center will host a panel discussion on the ongoing conflict in Sudan, featuring Alden Young, UCLA assistant professor of African American studies and international development studies; Sondra Hale, research professor of anthropology at UCLA; and Nisrim Elamin, assistant professor of anthropology and African studies at the University of Toronto. UCLA’s Sobukwe Odinga, assistant professor of African American studies, will moderate the discussion.

The experts on Sudan bring a range of perspectives from feminist movements to Sudanese and regional economic history to the conflict’s transnational connections and roots.

“Sudan Update: Understanding the war in broader historical and transnational context” will be held Nov. 28 in the Presentation Room, 11348 Young Research Library, from noon–2:15 p.m.

This in-person event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to africa@international.ucla.edu.