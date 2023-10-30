The UCLA International Institute presents International Education Week 2023, an initiative of the U.S. departments of education and state. From Nov. 6–9, UCLA will host a variety of in-person, virtual and hybrid events to celebrate international education and exchange. (See full event listings.)

Selected events:

Monday, Nov. 6

11 a.m.–noon

Information session: Fulbright programs for UCLA students

Learn about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program for graduating seniors and graduate students and the Fulbright–Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad Program. (Both programs are open only to U.S. citizens.)

Monday, Nov. 6

4­–5:30 p.m.

Alumni career panel: Life after the degree

Alumni of UCLA’s global studies program and international development studies program discuss their career journeys and offer career advice. The event, offered both in person on online, is open to all UCLA students.

Tuesday–Wednesday, Nov. 7­–8

11 a.m.–2 p.m.

UCLA Study Abroad dining room pop-ups

Visit the pop-ups of UCLA Study Abroad at dining halls across campus — on Nov. 7 at De Neve and the Study at Hedrick, and on Nov. 8 at Bruin Plate and Rendezous. Staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about the programs.

Tuesday, Nov 7

6–8 p.m.

Bruins around the world

Celebrate the diversity that brings together UCLA’s cultural clubs and student organizations at Covel Commons on The Hill. The night will be filled with student performances, food, cultural activities, raffles and more.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

3–6 p.m.

UCLA library games pop-up

Drop by Powell Library, Room 330, to play video games, board games and tabletop role-playing games and make personalized buttons. Meet and make connections with new Bruins. All levels of experience are welcome.

Thursday, Nov. 9

9–10 a.m.

UCLA’s expanding role as a global university

Tune in for a lively virtual fireside chat with Cindy Fan, UCLA vice provost for international studies and global engagement, about the new strategic priorities and principles that will guide UCLA’s institutional direction both globally and locally. Moderated by alumnus John Arboleda, a 1996 graduate of UCLA in Latin American studies.