The UCLA International Institute presents International Education Week 2022, an initiative of the U.S. departments of education and state. From Nov. 7–10, UCLA will host a variety of in-person, virtual and hybrid events to celebrate international education and exchange, with one event spilling into the week of Nov. 15. (Click to see full event listing.)

Selected events:

Monday, Nov. 7

Information sessions on FLAS fellowships

2 to 2:45 p.m.: Summer 2023

3 to 4:00 p.m.: Academic Year 2023–24

Learn about the Foreign Language and Area Studies Fellowships designed to support both undergraduate and graduate students to study world languages. (U.S. citizenship or permanent residency required.)

Tuesday, Nov. 8

1 to 2 p.m.

Careers & Internships in Diplomacy and International Affairs

Learn about career, fellowship and internship opportunities in international affairs and diplomacy at the U.S. Department of State for students in all majors. (U.S. citizenship required.)

Tuesday, Nov. 8

5 to 7 p.m.

Navigating your UCLA experience: Life as an international student/scholar

Join the UCLA Dashew Center for a Q&A session that covers some of the perennial questions of international students and scholars, along with a mini-World Café for participants.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UCLA Study Abroad in Sunset Village!

The UCLA Study Abroad team will be on hand at a table in Sunset Village to showcase their diverse programs and answer students’ questions.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

6 to 9 p.m.

UCLA international opportunities virtual career fair

Join the UCLA Career Center and connect with international employers from around the globe.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

6 to 7:30 p.m.

Bruins Around the World

Celebrate the cultural diversity that brings together UCLA’s cultural clubs and student organizations. The night will be filled with student performances, food and cultural activities, travel giveaways and more!