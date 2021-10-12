Join a panel of experts for a free virtual screening and discussion of episode three of the seven-time Emmy nominated documentary series, “Allen V. Farrow.”

The four-part series from award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy goes behind the years of headlines to reveal the story of one of Hollywood’s most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then 7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial; the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi, and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.

The panel will feature: Mikaela Shwer, co-producer, writer and editor of “Allen v. Farrow;” Harriet Kerr, director of Child Advocacy Center of UCLA; Jeff Todahl, director of research at 90by30; and Thomas Lyon, the Judge Edward J. and Ruey L. Guirado professor of law and psychology at the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law.

Panelists will discuss issues raised in episode three, including the treatment of child survivors by caseworkers when they report abuse, the parental alienation syndrome theory that continues to dominate the family court system, mental health care and support for survivors. The discussion will be moderated by Liebe Geft, director of the Museum of Tolerance.

Presented by the Museum of Tolerance, Breakthrough LA and Jane Doe Films, the event will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Register for the event.