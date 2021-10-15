Question: Do you know the safest steps to take in in the event of an earthquake?

Answer: Drop, cover, and hold on.

Taking these proper steps can save lives and reduce the risk of injury. Everyone, everywhere, should learn and practice what to do during an earthquake, whether at home, work, school or traveling.

To help the UCLA community, UCLA Environment, Health and Safety will join people around the world in the ShakeOut earthquake drill at 10:21 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. Faculty, staff and students will have the chance to take part in the world’s largest earthquake drill from home or campus.

In MOST situations, you will reduce your chance of injury if you:

DROP where you are onto your hands and knees.

This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter if nearby.

COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand

If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter

If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows)

Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs

HOLD ON until shaking stops

Under shelter: hold on to your shelter with one hand; be ready to move with it if it shifts

No shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.

UCLA Environment, Helath and Safety will also be conducting a giveaway on its Instagram in conjunction with the ShakeOut. Current students, staff or faculty can win a $50 gift card to the UCLA Store in the Ackerman Union plus an emergency preparedness backpack.

The goal of the ShakeOut is to provide Bruins the opportunity to practice reacting safely and calmly to an emergency earthquake scenario, potentially preventing catastrophe. To prepare yourself for earthquake activity before Oct, 21, download the MyShake app via the Apple App Store and Google Play. This global earthquake early-warning network uses your cellphone as a sensor and helps users receive earthquake warnings and more.

Members of the UCLA community are encouraged to update their Bruin Alert contact information, and download the Bruins Safe App.