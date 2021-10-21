Before fans head to the Rose Bowl for UCLA’s match up against No. 10 Oregon this Saturday, they’re invited to get up early, come to campus and show their support for the Bruins on ESPN’s College GameDay, which will broadcast from Wilson Plaza — at the base of Janss Steps — beginning at 6 a.m.

The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

This is the second time that UCLA will host ESPN’s flagship college football show and all faculty, staff and students who attend will receive a complimentary game ticket. Fans must show their BruinCards to receive their tickets.

The College GameDay area opens at 4:30 a.m., and all UCLA fans are encouraged to attend, bring signs and cheer. The three-hour live show will end at 9 a.m. College GameDay is free and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive free breakfast burritos from San Pedro Brewing Company, bananas and there will be other giveaways, too.

Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result (administered within 72 hours) will be required for all guests over the age of 12 at the event, and at the Rose Bowl for the game. Fans are encouraged to park at Parking Structure 8. Pre-paid parking is available via the ParkMobile app.

And if you've never seen the show, here’s taste of how fans get fired up for a visit from College GameDay.