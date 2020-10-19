A new lecture series from the UCLA International Institute will examine the Black Lives Matter movement from a global perspectives. The opening event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. and will feature UCLA’s Brenda Stevenson, Nickoll Family Professor in History, and Deborah Thomas, R. Jean Brownlee Professor of Anthropology and the Director of the Center for Experimental Ethnography at the University of Pennsylvania.

Jenny Sharpe, UCLA professor of English, comparative literature, and gender studies, will moderate the discussion, “Contextualizing BLM in the History of Slavery and Segregation.”

Stevenson’s research has garnered numerous prizes including the James A. Rawley Prize from the Organization of American Historians for the best book in race relations for “The Contested Murder of Latasha Harlins: Justice, Gender and the Origins of the Los Angeles Riots,” and the Gustavus Meyer Outstanding Book Prize for “Life in Black and White: Family and Community in the Slave South.”

The series aims to facilitate conversations about the urgency of our political moment and its connections to past and ongoing uprisings against racial injustice and state violence around the world.

Among the questions the series will explore are: How are racial justice movements around the world similar and distinct? How are they connected to one another and to other struggles for social justice? How have struggles over trauma, memory and representation played out in different countries? And how do we build locally and globally on the momentum of recent Black Lives Matter protests to bring about a more just and equal world?

Students are especially encouraged to attend Friday’s webinar, as the discussion will directly touch on the theoretical frameworks taught in the study of the processes of colonialism, imperialism, internationalism and globalization.

RSVP for the program and read more about the series.