“Well, it’s not rocket science.” True, the study of supermassive black holes isn’t rocket science. But for the average person it might seem just as difficult to understand.

To help reach the scientifically curious, but perhaps slightly intellectually intimidated, UCLA presents a special lay-friendly lecture by Nobel laureate Andrea Ghez, UCLA’s Lauren B. Leichtman and Arthur E. Levine Professor of astrophysics, who was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics.

The lecture will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, and during it Ghez will talk about new developments in the study of supermassive black holes, like the one at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, The event will take place in the Ackerman Grand Ballroom. Because of COVID-19 regulations, UCLA is requesting that guests must register for the event.

Through the capture and analysis of 20 years of high-resolution imaging, the UCLA Galactic Center Group has moved the case for a supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy from a possibility to a certainty and provided the best evidence to date for the existence of these truly exotic objects. This work is providing insight into how black holes grow and the role that they play in regulating the growth of their host galaxies. Measurements this past year of stellar orbits at the galactic center have provided new insight on how gravity works near a supermassive hole, a new and unexplored regime for this fundamental force of nature.