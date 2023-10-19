Drop by Royce Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Halloween to enjoy entertainment and eerie music as UCLA Philharmonia kicks off its 2023–24 season. “One Foot in the Grave” will feature silent films accompanied by UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music’s flagship orchestra. Come in costume — the orchestra and conductor will.

The event, part of the 2023–24 Dobrow Series, is made possible by the David and Irmgard Dobrow Fund.

Early arrival is recommended for this free event. No RSVP required. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. A free livestream will also be available.