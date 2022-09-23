Come join the fun at the 2022 Latinx Welcome: “Sembrando Comunidad” on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Wilson Plaza. There will be food, entertainment, a resource fair for networking and a welcome from campus leadership. It ’s free — and open to all new and continuing undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

Following the theme, “Sembrando Comunidad,” the UCLA campus has come together to welcome new and returning Bruins to the No. 1 public university in the United States. The Latinx Welcome will plant the seeds of community and offer students support by making them feel at home at UCLA.

Register here for the event.