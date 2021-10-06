Join UCLA Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine for a conversation about how to achieve equity for the Latino community on Oct. 8 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The UCLA Health Office of Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion will present “¿Y Ahora Qué?,” a discussion of how UCLA Health can change its policies, practices and processes to advance equity and justice for the Hispanic/Latino community.

The discussion will be moderated by Xavier Cagigas, assistant professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences and the associate director of the UCLA Hispanic Neuropsychiatric Center of Excellence. Cagigas will be in conversation with featured speaker Cynthia Telles, the founding director of the center and clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences.

Register for “¿Y Ahora Qué?”