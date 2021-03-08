Filmmaker Oge Egbuonu has been appointed artistic director and storyteller-in-residence at the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry. Egbuonu is known for her focus on disruptive and inspirational storytelling.

She joins the center as part of a new artist-in-residence program, which brings in artists to engage with issues that have arisen from the creation of unjust technologies and the exploitation of systematic racism. This program creates an opportunity to develop cultural artifacts grounded in the center’s research, and it can help shift narratives for mass audiences and tech workers to more intentionally use and create technology in ways that do not harm others.

Oge’s documentary “(IN)VISIBLE PORTRAITS” was recently acquired by the Oprah Winfrey Network and premiered on March 2, 2021. The film dismantles the false framework of the present-day reality by celebrating the extraordinary heritage of exceptional Black women, igniting hope for the next generation. Egbuonu describes the film as “a love letter to Black women and a re-education for everyone else.”

The UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry is an interdisciplinary university research center committed to re-imagining technology, championing racial and economic justice in the tech sector, and strengthening democracy through culture-making and public policy work.