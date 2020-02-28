Dr. Alan Felsenfeld, professor emeritus of oral and maxillofacial surgery at the UCLA School of Dentistry, was appointed to the California dental board by Gov. Gavin Newson. As a member of the board, Felsenfeld will be responsible for helping make decisions regarding statewide public health as well as overseeing 100,000 dental licensees across California.

After more than 40 years of teaching at the UCLA School of Dentistry, Felsenfeld retired at the start of 2020 and is now on recall. For the first 17 years at UCLA, he taught part-time and in 1995 was appointed to a full-time associate professor and then a professor in 2005. Felsenfeld is highly revered in the oral surgery specialty, having received several honors, including the distinguished service award from the California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in 2016, a top reviewer for dentoalevolar surgery in the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and recognized as one of the top peer reviewers of 2014 for the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Felsenfeld is a member of several dental associations and societies, including the Alpha Omega International Dental Fraternity, American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, American and International College of Dentists, American Dental Association, American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, American Institute of Parliamentarians, California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the California Dental Association. He is an alumnus of the UCLA School of Dentistry and earned his oral and maxillofacial surgery certificate from Cook County Hospital.