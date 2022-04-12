Dr. Carlos Irwin Oronce, an assistant project scientist in the UCLA Division of General Internal Medicine and Health Services Research, was honored for the best published research paper of the year by the Society of General Internal Medicine.

The award, one of the most prestigious in the field, was given for a study led by Oronce which found that physicians frequently order preventive medical services for adult Medicare beneficiaries that are considered unnecessary and of “low value” by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, at a cost of nearly $500 million per year. The paper, which was published April 14, 2021 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, reported that the procedures had little, if any, benefit for patients — and can sometimes even harm them.

Oronce is an Advanced Health Services Research Fellow at the Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and a fellow in the Specialty Training and Advanced Research Program in the Department of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Oronce received the award during the society’s meeting, which was held April 6–9.