On Catalina Island, located off the coast of Los Angeles, stories of Nephilim, giants, hollowed earth portals, ancient aliens and white Indians have obscured the actual 10,000-plus year history of the Tongva people on Pimungna, also known as Catalina Island. So today at 5 p.m. join Wendy Teeter, the UCLA Fowler Museum’s curator of archaeology, as she and other experts have a discussion about the true history of the Tongva and Indigenous people throughout the the region, share some of their favorite experiences on and historical documents about Catalina Island, and unpack the implication of its legends.

Teeter played a key role in the repatriation of mistreated remains of Catalina Island’s indigenous inhabitants, the Gabrielino-Tongva, which were finally returned to their home and properly buried in 2017. This is the largest repatriation of remains in California history.

Teeter will join two experts from the Pimu Catalina Island Archaeology Project: Desiree Martinez, a Tongva archaeologist and president of Cogstone Resource Management, and Karimah Kennedy Richardson. The program will be co-presented by the Fowler Museum and the Catalina Island Museum.

The Pimu Catalina Island Archaeology Project was founded in 2007 to counteract the deep lack of understanding about Tongva history, the Indigenous people of the Los Angeles basin, and the four Southern Channel Islands.

RSVP for the program and read more about the Catalina repatriation project.