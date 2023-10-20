Pamela Lewis has joined Associated Students UCLA as services director of the ASUCLA Student Union. In the role, which she started Oct. 2, Lewis oversees day-to-day operations and programming of the student union. She is also the lead liaison for campus partners, including the facilitation of student government functions.

“As I step into my new role at ASUCLA, I’m reminded that success is not just a destination but a journey of continuous growth and learning, like the student college experience,” said Lewis, who hopes to foster a sense of belonging and community among the diverse student body at UCLA.

Lewis joins UCLA from Cal State Long Beach, where she was most recently director of Multicultural Affairs. Prior to that, Lewis was director of Community Partnerships and the campus’s Women’s and Gender Equity Center, and previously served as assistant director of Conduct/Title IX Investigators.

