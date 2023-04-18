Dr. Patricia Ganz, a distinguished professor of medicine at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, has been recognized with the 2023 AACR-American Cancer Society Award for Research Excellence in Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention. She presented her award lecture on April 17 at the AARC annual meeting in Florida.

The award recognizes her commitment to cancer prevention, characterizing late effects of cancer treatment, and contributions to improving the field of cancer patient survivorship through advocacy efforts to establish guideline and policy changes that have positively impacted cancer patient symptom management, supportive care and quality of life.

Ganz is also a distinguished professor of health and policy management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and associate director for population science at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. The medical oncologist has been a faculty member of the medical school since 1978 and the Fielding School since 1992.