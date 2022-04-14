Dr. Patricia Ganz, a distinguished professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been elected a cancer research fellow by the American Association for Cancer Research Academy. The association honors scientists who are helping accelerate cancer research and improving care for patients.

Ganz, who was recognized for her work in cancer survivorship, will join a cohort of more than 30 oncology researchers in six countries. “Recognition of my work in cancer survivorship is especially meaningful, as there are more than 17 million cancer survivors in the United States, and even more throughout the world,” she said.

The director of the Fielding School’s Center for Cancer Prevention and Control Research will work with her colleagues on cancer research, policy, communication and advocacy. Ganz has been associate director for population science at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center since 1993 and a member of the National Academy of Medicine since 2007.

Read the full news release on the Fielding School website.



