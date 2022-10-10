Dr. Patricia Ganz, a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health distinguished professor of health policy and management, will be honored Nov. 16 for her work to improve the care and lives of cancer survivors and their families.

She will receive the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship’s Ellen L. Stovall Award for Innovation in Patient-Centered Cancer Care at an event in Washington, D.C. The Stovall Award is presented annually to two recipients — one health care professional and one patient advocate or advocacy organization — who have improved the care and lives of cancer survivors and their families.

Ganz’s work has encompassed topics as wide-ranging as endocrine treatments for breast cancer and alleviating depression among cancer survivors. She has been associate director for population science at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center since 1993 and a member of the National Academy of Medicine since 2007.

Read the full story about Ganz’s honor on the Fielding School website.