Dr. Paul Torrens, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor emeritus of health policy and management, will receive a lifetime achievement award for his mentorship and leadership by the Partners in Care Foundation. Torrens will be recognized at the Partners’ annual tribute dinner on June 21.

A physician by training, Torrens has taught for more than 40 years at the Fielding School, helping many shape distinguished careers in public health. His career spans both health care management and policy. The Fielding School’s Paul Torrens Health Forum, which was founded by Torrens and subsequently named in his honor, brings together the academic and practice fields for regular conversations about public health issues.

The Partners in Care Foundation is a not-for-profit organization based in Southern California. It has provided preventative support and social services to adults with complex health issues since 1997.