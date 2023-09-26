Dr. Paul Vespa, professor of neurosurgery and neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been elected president of the Neurocritical Care Society beginning in October. An international multidisciplinary organization, the society is dedicated to improving patient care and outcomes in critically ill neurologic patients.

Vespa, the Gary L. Brinderson Family Professor of Neurointensive Care, is also assistant dean of research in critical care medicine. As a neurointensive care specialist, he focuses on the treatment of people with conditions or injuries that affect the central nervous system, including cerebral hemorrhage, ischemic stroke, spine injury and traumatic brain injury.

In addition to the Neurocritical Care Society, Vespa is a fellow of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the American Academy of Neurology and the American Neurology Association. He has been a mentor for TRANSCENDS, the American Academy of Neurology’s Diversity Mentorship program and is co-founder of the Neurocritical Care Society’s Curing Coma Campaign.