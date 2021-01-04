Paul Weiss, a distinguished professor of chemistry and biochemistry, bioengineering, and materials science and engineering, has been named an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers fellow, in recognition of his contributions to nanoscience and electronic transport in molecular systems.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ board of directors confers a fellowship to a person with an outstanding record of accomplishments in any of the institute’s fields of interest. It is the institute’s highest grade of membership.

Weiss leads an interdisciplinary research group, which includes chemists, physicists, biologists, materials scientists, electrical and mechanical engineers, and computer scientists. Their work focuses on the atomic-scale chemical, physical, optical, mechanical and electronic properties of surfaces and supramolecular assemblies. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of “ACS Nano,” one of the top scientific journals in nanoscience and nanotechnology. Prior to that, he was senior editor of the journal “IEEE Electron Device Letters.” In 2019, he won the IEEE Pioneer Award in nanotechnology.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, which has 400,000-plus members in 160 countries, publishes 30% of the world’s literature in the electrical and electronics engineering and computer science fields. It has developed more than 1,300 active industry standards.