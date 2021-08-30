Paul Weiss, UCLA distinguished professor of chemistry and biochemistry and materials science and engineering, has been named a distinguished professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, for 2021-26.

IIT Madras distinguished professorships are awarded to pre-eminent authorities in their fields who are widely recognized for the importance of their achievements. Weiss, who holds a UC Presidential Chair, is the first UCLA faculty member to receive the honor. He will visit the institute in India periodically to interact with students and faculty.

Weiss leads an interdisciplinary research group focused on understanding and controlling chemistry, physics, biology and materials at the smallest scales. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of ACS Nano, one of the top scientific journals in nanoscience and nanotechnology. Prior to that, he was senior editor of the journal IEEE Electron Device Letters. From 2009–2014, Weiss held the Fred Kavli chair in nanosystems sciences and was the director of the UCLA California NanoSystems Institute, of which he is a member.

IIT Madras is one of India’s foremost institutes of higher technological education and basic and applied research. The 65-year-old institute is part of the seven-campus IIT system across India, which has generated many leaders of the current technology boom across the globe.