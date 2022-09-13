Hung Pham, an assistant adjunct professor in chemistry, and biochemistry professor Margot Quinlan received the 2022 Chemistry & Biochemistry Hanson-Dow Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching. The award, established in 1986, recognizes outstanding faculty members in the chemistry and biochemistry department.

Pham, who received his doctorate in organic chemistry from UCLA in 2015, conducted research under professor Ken Houk in computational organic chemistry, focusing on cycloadditions of allenes and arenes. Pham joined the department’s instructional faculty in 2016 and teaches lower-division organic chemistry lecture classes.

He holds weekly “Fun Fridays,” where students discuss a topic they might not have encountered anywhere else, from interesting molecule names to lessons in metacognition. Prior to the pandemic, he helped establish a weekly instructional faculty meeting, where instructors could discuss remote teaching and other challenges.

Quinlan, who joined the UCLA faculty in 2008, teaches biochemistry to undergraduate and grad students. She is a co-principal investigator of the UCLA Maximizing Student Diversity Program, which is supported by the National Institutes of Health. She’s also the faculty director of the Biomedical Sciences Enrichment Program, an intensive six-week summer program for underrepresented freshmen science students.

Quinlan’s research focuses on understanding the role of the cytoskeleton in cell polarity — with a focus on early development — using a combination of advanced biochemistry, microscopy, and genetic approaches.