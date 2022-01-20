UCLA screenwriting professor Phyllis Nagy’s feature film directorial debut, “Call Jane,” will be appearing two film festivals in the coming weeks.

“Call Jane,” has its world premiere in an online format at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 21. And it will in competition at the 72nd edition of the Berlin Film Festival, which takes place Feb. 10–20.

The film stars Elizabeth Banks, Kate Mara and Sigourney Weaver and tells the story of a Chicago housewife in 1968 whose pregnancy leads to a life-threatening condition. In need of an abortion but facing a medical establishment unwilling to help, she seeks another way and discovers the “Janes,” a clandestine organization of women who provide her with the assistance she needs.

Nagy, who has been teaching at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television since 2017, was nominated for an Academy Award in 2016 for “Carol,” her screenplay adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel “The Price of Salt.”