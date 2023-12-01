Pirouz Kavehpour, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been selected as one of the 2023 fellows of the American Physical Society. The society cited Kavehpour’s leadership in microfluidics research and modeling, encapsulating a variety of interfacial and small-scale flows in biological and technological contexts.

A member of the UCLA faculty since 2003, Kavehpour directs the Complex Fluids and Interfacial Physics Laboratory. The group conducts research on topics including microfluidics, biofluidics, biofuel cells, cardiovascular flows, complex fluids, interfacial physics, micro-tribology, non-isothermal flows, drug delivery systems and artificial organs.

Kavehpour also holds a UCLA faculty appointment in the bioengineering department and is a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.