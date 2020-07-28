Plateia, the Mediterranean-inspired, California-fresh restaurant located in the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center, is now welcoming guests for physically distanced al fresco dining in the olive tree courtyard or on the patio, and also offering meals from a special Plateia takeout menu.

As part of the restaurant’s new health protocols, reservations are required for in-person dining. Reservations can be made online or by calling 310-794-3563.

Other new health protocols include:

Mandatory temperature checks and face coverings for guests and team members

Frequent cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing with hospital-grade products

Reduced capacity

Suspension of buffets and self-service events

Cashless transactions

QR-code enabled menus and single-use paper menus

For more information and hours of operation, go to Plateia’s website.