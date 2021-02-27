The Plateia restaurant, located in the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center, is serving up special menus as part of dineL.A. Restaurant Week. The twice-a-year showcase of Los Angeles dining highlights features hundreds of local restaurants and the diversity of culinary experiences the city has to offer.

This is the first time that Plateia has brought its Mediterranean-inspired, California-fresh cuisine to the event, said Jason Tingley, Plateia’s executive chef, noting that he and his team will be preparing three-course lunch and dinner menus for the 14-day event. Each includes a choice of starter, entrée and dessert, and is priced at $25 for lunch, and $45 for dinner.

The lunch menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the dinner menu from 5 to 9 p.m. These specials are available only for dine-in. Tables of up to six people from the same household will be accommodated and reduced capacity is in place. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

“Each of the menu options articulates Plateia’s rich food story, demonstrates the diversity of Mediterranean cuisine and encourages guests to explore our range,” Tingley said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to explore some fantastic local establishments, ours included, and enjoy excellent guest experience at a reduced price”

From these menus, several of the recipes, including the Greek village salad, roasted beets and burrata, yellowfin tuna tartare, and tagliatelle Bolognese, are highlighted in the recently published “Plateia: The Cookbook,” an award-winning collection of more than 70 of the restaurant’s most popular items.