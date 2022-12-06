Prineha Narang, on the faculty in the UCLA College Division of Physical Sciences, has been appointed a 2023 U.S. Science Envoy by the State Department.

The quantum matter pioneer will help initiate new partnerships with countries that are building their own quantum programs. Narang is the first science envoy to be appointed in the field of quantum science and technology as she joins the first cohort of science envoys since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Through the program, U.S. scientists and engineers apply their expertise and networks to forge connections and identify opportunities for sustained international cooperation. They travel as private citizens and help inform the Department of State, other U.S. government agencies and the scientific community about such opportunities. The envoys focus on issues of common interest in science, technology, and engineering fields and usually serve for one year.

“We are honored that the State Department has recognized UCLA’s strengths in the field of quantum materials with the appointment of Professor Narang as U.S. Science Envoy,” said Chancellor Gene Block. “She is a perfect choice to forge the international relationships necessary to realize the potential of this new field of science.”

Narang’s research is at the intersection of computational science, quantum matter and quantum information science. She has received international awards from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Max Planck Society, American Physical Society and others. In 2017, she was on Forbes Magazine’s “30 under 30” list for her work in atom-by-atom quantum engineering.

