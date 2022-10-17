Prineha Narang, physical sciences professor at UCLA and holder of the Howard Reiss Career Development Chair, has received two awards for her research: the Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Program award and the American Physical Society’s 2023 Maria Goeppert Mayer Award.

With the Young Investigator Program award, Narang will receive $750,000 over a three-year period to conduct research that could lead to the development of new, dissipation-less devices for power and energy technology. The Maria Goeppert Mayer Award, named after the Nobel laureate in Physics, recognizes a woman physicist’s achievements in the early years of her career and provides opportunities to present them through public lectures.

Narang, who joined the UCLA faculty in July, will deliver her Maria Goeppert Mayer lectures in 2023 on topics in nonequilibrium physics of quantum matter. She joins previous UCLA winner Andrea Ghez, who received this honor in 1999.

Read the full story about Narang’s Young Investigator Program award and the Maria Goeppert Mayer Award on the UCLA College website.