Pritzker Hall, the recently renovated home of UCLA’s psychology department, has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Council for excellence in architectural preservation.

The renovation was supported by a $30 million gift from the Anthony and Jeanne Pritzker Family Foundation. The gift included $10 million for the Anthony and Jeanne Pritzker Endowment for Excellence, which supports faculty and student research in psychology and will fund future infrastructure needs.

CO Architects led the renovation work, which includes seismic safety improvements, an expanded lobby and new collaboration and research space. The renovation earned a LEED platinum certification for energy efficiency and sustainability. The original structure, which opened in 1967, was designed by famed Los Angeles architect Paul Revere Williams, who also designed UCLA’s La Kretz Botany Building.

The award was presented Oct. 26 as part of the LABC’s 51st annual Architectural Awards gala.