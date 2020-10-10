Rafail Ostrovsky, distinguished professor of computer science and mathematics, has been appointed to the future of encryption committee by the national academies of sciences, engineering and medicine.

The ad hoc committee’s role is to identify potential scenarios over the next 10 to 20 years for the balance between encryption and decryption (and other data and communications protection and exploitation capabilities). The committee will assess the national security and intelligence implications of the scenarios it deems most relevant and significant based on the criteria it develops. A peer-reviewed consensus report is expected to be published in May 2021.

Ostrovsky joined UCLA in 2003 coming from Bell Communications Research where he was a senior research scientist. He has 14 U.S. patents issued and over 300 papers published in refereed journals and conferences. Ostrovsky is the recipient of multiple awards and honors including the 2017 IEEE Computer Society Technical Achievement Award and the 2018 RSA Conference Excellence in the Field of Mathematics lifetime achievement Award.

Ostrovsky heads the Center of Information and Computation Security, a multi-disciplinary research center at UCLA Samueli School of Engineering.