Robert Lucero, a professor at the UCLA School of Nursing who holds the Inaugural Audrienne H. Moseley Chair in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, will be inducted into the American College of Medical Informatics in November at the American Medical Informatics Association’s annual symposium in New Orleans.

He joins a cohort of 23 new fellows elected to the college by the 473-member body.

Lucero’s research focuses on improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations, including members of the Latino, Black and LGBTQ+ communities. He has developed novel strategies that employ user-centered design and data-mining of electronic health records to improve quality of care and help individuals better self-manage their chronic health conditions.

In addition, his expertise is helping to inform infrastructure development for data-driven knowledge generation that serves as a model for organizations across the United States.

The American College of Medical Informatics is an honorary college of elected informatics fellows from the U.S. and abroad who have made significant and sustained contributions to the field of medical informatics and who have met rigorous scholarly scrutiny by their peers.

► Read more about Lucero on the UCLA Nursing website.