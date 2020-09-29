Asad Madni, a distinguished adjunct professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been elected as an International Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in Great Britain, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the profession. Among the 53 leading U.K. and international engineers elected, he was one of only three elected as an international fellow.

“As the UK’s National Academy for engineering and technology, we bring together an unrivalled community of leading business people and industrialists, entrepreneurs, innovators and academics from every part of engineering and technology,” said Jim McDonald, president of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Madni, who graduated from UCLA as an undergaduate in 1969 and received his master’s in 1972, developed and commercialized sensors, systems and instrumentation for the automotive, industrial and aerospace industries. Among his most notable achievements are the Extremely Slow Motion Servo Control System in the Hubble Space Telescope and Quartz MEMS GyroChip technology used in stability control and rollover protection in automobiles.

He is an elected fellow or eminent member of the world’s most prestigious scientific and technical societies, including the National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Inventors, American Association for the Advancement of Science, European Academy of Sciences and Arts, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and the Royal Aeronautical Society.

In 2019, Eta Kappa Nu, the honor society of the IEEE, established a new annual award, its highest honor, named after Madni, recognizing his more than 50 years of service and leadership.