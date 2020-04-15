Robert Kaplan, distinguished professor emeritus in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has received the Elizabeth Fries Health Education Award, which recognizes a health educator who has made a substantial contribution to advancing the field of health education.

First presented in 1992, the Elizabeth Fries Health Education Award recognizes a health educator who has contributed to the advancement of the field of health education or health promotion through research, program development or program delivery. The award, jointly sponsored by the CDC Foundation and the James F. and Sarah T. Fries Foundation, was presented to Kaplan in March at the annual meeting of the Society for Public Health Education.

Kaplan has served as Chief Science Officer at the U.S. Agency for Health Care Research and Quality, and associate director of the National Institutes of Health, where he led the behavioral and social sciences programs. Kaplan was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2005.