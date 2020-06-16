Min Zhou, professor of sociology and Asian American studies in the UCLA College, has been awarded the 2020 Contribution to the Field Award of the Asia and Asian America Section of the American Sociological Association.

The award recognizes professors who have worked to build up the fields of Asian or Asian American studies, within their universities and the discipline at large, through critically engaged pedagogy, curriculum building, institution building, grass roots organizing, mentoring and scholarly contributions.

Zhou is director of the UCLA Asia Pacific Center and she holds the Walter & Shirley Wang Endowed Chair in U.S.-China Relations and Communications. Her fields of study include migration and development, race and ethnicity, entrepreneurship, refugee studies, Asian diasporas and the sociology of Asia and Asian America. She has published 17 books and more than 180 journal articles and book chapters during her career.

Zhou will be officially presented with the award during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 8.