Keriann Backus, assistant professor of biological chemistry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been selected for the Alexander and Renee Kolin Endowed Professorship of Molecular Biology and Biophysics.

Backus, also assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry, studies the development of new chemical tools and chemical proteomics methods to study and manipulate the human immune system. Previously, she has also received the 2019 Young Faculty Award from the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and named a 2019 Beckman Young Investigator by the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation.

The endowed chair is funded by Alexander and Renee Kolin to junior faculty to support career development of a molecular biologist with appointment in the UCLA College or the medical school. Backus will hold the position for five years.