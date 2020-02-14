Akhil Gupta, professor of anthropology in the UCLA College, has been named president of the American Anthropological Association.

Gupta, who is a sociocultural anthropologist, studies questions of transnational capitalism, infrastructure and corruption. He has been doing research on call centers in India, and his research projects have led him from studying agriculture to state development agencies to multinational corporations.

The association is the largest group for professional anthropologists in the world. It is dedicated to advancing human understanding and applying this understanding to the world’s most pressing problems.