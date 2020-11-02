Joseph Loo, professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the UCLA College, has been named to the Analytical Scientist’s Power List for the second consecutive year. The publication’s list celebrates achievement in analytical chemistry around the world, selecting 10 scientists per continent.

Loo, who is also faculty director of the UCLA Mass Spectrometry and Proteomics Technology Center, is an expert in the mass spectrometry characterization of proteins, protein complexes, and their post-translational modifications. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry, published by the American Chemical Society.

His research interests include the development of bioanalytical methods for the structural characterization of proteins and their application for proteomics and disease biomarkers.

Currently, his laboratory is developing technologies to profile proteins in human salivary fluids for their application for human disease biomarker discovery. He co-authored a study with a consortium composed of groups from UCLA, UC San Francisco and Scripps that details the first catalog and preliminary analysis of ductal salivary proteins.