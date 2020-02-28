Dr. Kalyanam Shivkumar, professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been named the next editor-in-chief of the journal JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology. The journal encompasses all aspects of the epidemiology, pathogenesis, diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias.

“It is a rare honor and a privilege to serve as the editor-in-chief of JACC: Clinical Electrophysiology,” Shivkumar said. “Our editorial team looks forward to seeking and publishing the very best science in the field of cardiac arrhythmias.”

Shivkumar also serves as the director of the UCLA Cardiac Arrhythmia Center. A specialist in interventional cardiac electrophysiology, Shivkumar has developed several innovative techniques for the catheter ablation of cardiac arrhythmias and other cardiac interventions. His research work, both basic/translational and clinical, relates to mechanisms of cardiac arrhythmias in humans and the role of the autonomic nervous system in sudden cardiac death.