Steven Clarke, distinguished professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the UCLA College, has received the 2020 Blaisdell Distinguished Alumni Award from Pomona College.

Each year, Pomona College selects alumni to receive the Blaisdell award, which recognizes them for high achievement in their professions or community service. This year’s award recipients were recognized with tribute videos shown at Pomona College’s annual reunion, which was hosted virtually.

Clarke is the director of the of the UCLA Molecular Biology Institute and has been a member of UCLA’s faculty since 1978. His research interests include understanding the roles of spontaneous protein damage and repair in aging, especially in Alzheimer's disease. Clarke is also the recipient of an Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship, an American Chemical Society American Chemical Society/Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry and a MERIT award from the National Institutes of Health.