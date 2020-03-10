Walter Allen, Allan Murray Cartter professor of higher education in the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies, was awarded the John Hope Franklin Award by Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

The award was created to pay tribute to Franklin, who was a historian, writer, educator and humanitarian who made significant contributions to shaping the perspective on American history in the 20th century. The individuals and organizations chosen for the award are those whose contributions to higher education are consistent with the highest standards of excellence and equity.

Allen’s research and teachings focus on diversity in higher education, social inequality, and family patterns. He is the founder and director of the Choices Project, a research initiative that aims to improve the academic opportunities and achievements of African Americans and Latino students in California’s higher education system. He also co-directs the UCLA Center for Capacity Building, which will work with low-resource universities in Colombia, Russia, Rwanda, Ethiopia and South Africa to help build research, teaching and public service capacity.